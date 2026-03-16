Iran’s foreign minister has dismissed reports of recent contacts with Washington, saying his last communication with US envoy Steve Witkoff came before what he described as a military attack that “killed diplomacy.”

“My last contact with Mr. Witkoff was prior to his employer's decision to kill diplomacy with another illegal military attack on Iran,” Abbas Araghchi wrote on X.

“Any claim to the contrary appears geared solely to mislead oil traders and the public.”

The comment appears to respond to reports suggesting renewed back-channel communication between Tehran and Washington despite the ongoing war.