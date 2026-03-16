Speaking after a meeting of the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, Kallas said ministers discussed ways to protect maritime traffic but were reluctant to broaden the mandate of the EU naval operation known as ASPIDES.

“There was a clear wish to strengthen this operation,” she said, referring to the Red Sea mission, adding that it currently lacks sufficient naval assets.

However, when it came to extending the mission north toward the Strait of Hormuz, “there was no appetite from the member states to do that.”

Kallas said European governments are wary of becoming directly involved in the conflict. “As I said, nobody wants to go actively in this war."