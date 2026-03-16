Israel says it hit IRGC naval HQ in Tehran last week
Israel’s military said it carried out a “precise strike” last week targeting what it described as a headquarters used by senior naval commanders of Iran's Revolutionary Guards to manage operations and coordinate maritime activity.
In a post on X published with a motion graphic, the Israeli military said the Tehran facility was used to “advance international maritime terrorist activities.”
It accused the IRGC of attacking on civilian vessels and supplying regional armed groups with weapons via sea routes.