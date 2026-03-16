Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi announced the creation of a committee to draft regulations for transitional justice in Iran, saying Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi will lead the body.
In a statement on Monday, Pahlavi said the “Committee for Drafting Transitional Justice Regulations” would prepare the framework for both a court and a fact-finding commission aimed at addressing decades of alleged abuses under the Islamic Republic.
The committee will include several Iranian legal experts and activists from different generations and will be supported by prominent international jurists serving as advisers, according to Pahlavi.
He said the initiative was launched for those who “over the past five decades have been victims of injustice, torture and repression.”
“Truth will be revealed. Justice will be carried out,” he added.