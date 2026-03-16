US says about 200 troops wounded in war with Iran
The number of American troops wounded in the war against Iran has risen to about 200 as the conflict enters its third week, the US military said Monday.
In a statement, US Central Command said the vast majority of those injured suffered minor wounds and roughly 180 service members have already returned to duty.
The updated tally underscores the growing toll on US forces as Iranian missile and drone attacks continue across the region in response to the US-Israeli campaign.