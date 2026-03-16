Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said Monday the country would not surrender to “bullies” and would continue fighting until attacks on its territory stop.

"Speaking of ending the war is meaningless until we ensure there will be no more attacks in our land in the future," Pezeshkian said in a post on X following his phone call with his French counterpart.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will not surrender to bullies," he added.