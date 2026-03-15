Israel’s military is planning at least three more weeks of its campaign against Iran and still has “thousands of targets” remaining, CNN reported on Sunday, citing an Israeli military spokesperson.

“We have thousands of targets ahead,” CNN quoted Israeli military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin as saying.

“We are ready, in coordination with our US allies, with plans through at least the Jewish holiday of Passover, about three weeks from now,” he said.

“And we have deeper plans for even three weeks beyond that,” Defrin added.