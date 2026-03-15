Iran’s education authorities say five Iranian educational complexes in the United Arab Emirates have had their operating licenses revoked, leaving around 2,500 students uncertain about how they will continue their schooling.

The head of Iran’s Center for Overseas Schools, Mohammad Salimi, said the closures have left thousands of Iranian students studying in the UAE without a clear path to continue their education.

Iran International reported last week that the United Arab Emirates had ordered the closure of institutions linked to the Islamic Republic, including the Iranian Hospital, Iranian schools and the Iranian Club in Dubai, and had instructed staff sent from Iran who work at those facilities to leave the country.