A senior Iranian military commander said the country’s armed forces are prepared to use all geopolitical leverage, including controlling traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, to pressure the United States and Israel.

Ali Abdollahi, commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said the armed forces were determined to use the waterway to bring what he described as “aggressors” to their knees, adding that Iran had already delivered “heavy blows” to its enemies.

Abdollahi said Iran had not initiated the war but would determine how it ends, insisting that the United States and Israel ultimately “have no choice but to surrender” in the face of what he called Iran’s military strength.