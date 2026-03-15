Prince Pahlavi sets out five economic goals for post-Islamic Republic transition | Iran International
Prince Pahlavi sets out five economic goals for post-Islamic Republic transition
Exiled prince Reza Pahlavi on Sunday outlined what he described as five economic goals for a future transition in Iran, saying the country’s wealth must be taken back from corruption, military control and the Islamic Republic’s mismanagement.
In a video message, Pahlavi said a transition authority would remove Iran’s economy from the control of military and paramilitary groups and from what he called economic criminals.
He said it would recover seized or stolen national wealth and return it to Iranian citizens, while redirecting state resources away from foreign militias and toward rebuilding infrastructure, particularly water, electricity and fuel networks.
He also said the transition system would dismantle rent-seeking, entrenched corruption and monopolies, and instead channel national wealth into healthcare, education and poverty reduction.
As a fifth goal, he said Iran’s greatest asset was its people rather than oil and gas, and pledged investment in human capital, reconnection to the global economy and the return of economic stability, growth and prosperity.
Pahlavi said these were not empty promises but commitments he would pursue alongside the Iranian people.
A senior Iranian military commander said the country’s armed forces are prepared to use all geopolitical leverage, including controlling traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, to pressure the United States and Israel.
Ali Abdollahi, commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said the armed forces were determined to use the waterway to bring what he described as “aggressors” to their knees, adding that Iran had already delivered “heavy blows” to its enemies.
Abdollahi said Iran had not initiated the war but would determine how it ends, insisting that the United States and Israel ultimately “have no choice but to surrender” in the face of what he called Iran’s military strength.
Iran’s education authorities say five Iranian educational complexes in the United Arab Emirates have had their operating licenses revoked, leaving around 2,500 students uncertain about how they will continue their schooling.
The head of Iran’s Center for Overseas Schools, Mohammad Salimi, said the closures have left thousands of Iranian students studying in the UAE without a clear path to continue their education.
Iran International reported last week that the United Arab Emirates had ordered the closure of institutions linked to the Islamic Republic, including the Iranian Hospital, Iranian schools and the Iranian Club in Dubai, and had instructed staff sent from Iran who work at those facilities to leave the country.
The mother of Iran women’s national football captain Zahra Ghanbari has been threatened by Iranian security bodies, including the Revolutionary Guards intelligence unit, according to information received by Iran International.
Sources said members of the women’s national team currently in Kuala Lumpur relayed the information to Ghanbari after learning about the pressure on her family.
Ghanbari is the all-time top scorer for Iran’s women’s national team and sought asylum in Australia last week.
The report also said another staff member, Zahra Soltan Moshkeh-Kar had passed on threatening messages from Iran’s football federation leadership to players who had sought asylum, while a third player was reportedly pressured to return after receiving emotional voice messages from family members in Iran.
Britain is considering “any options” to help secure the Strait of Hormuz as the war threatens one of the world’s most important energy shipping routes, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said.
Miliband said London is already in discussions with allies, including the United States, on how to protect shipping in the strait, while adding that the best outcome would still be de-escalation.
His remarks come after US President Donald Trump called on several countries – including the UK, France, Japan, South Korea and China – to deploy naval forces to help secure the shipping lane as attacks and threats against vessels in the region continue.
Security has been increased around the Academy Awards in Los Angeles after a reported FBI memo warned local authorities about a potential Iranian drone attack targeting unspecified sites in California, according to Variety.
The 98th Oscars ceremony is scheduled to take place Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre.
California Governor Gavin Newsom said he was in constant coordination with security and intelligence officials but was not aware of any imminent threat.