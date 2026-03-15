Exiled prince Reza Pahlavi on Sunday outlined what he described as five economic goals for a future transition in Iran, saying the country’s wealth must be taken back from corruption, military control and the Islamic Republic’s mismanagement.

In a video message, Pahlavi said a transition authority would remove Iran’s economy from the control of military and paramilitary groups and from what he called economic criminals.

He said it would recover seized or stolen national wealth and return it to Iranian citizens, while redirecting state resources away from foreign militias and toward rebuilding infrastructure, particularly water, electricity and fuel networks.

He also said the transition system would dismantle rent-seeking, entrenched corruption and monopolies, and instead channel national wealth into healthcare, education and poverty reduction.

As a fifth goal, he said Iran’s greatest asset was its people rather than oil and gas, and pledged investment in human capital, reconnection to the global economy and the return of economic stability, growth and prosperity.

Pahlavi said these were not empty promises but commitments he would pursue alongside the Iranian people.