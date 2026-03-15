Israel says Hezbollah commander killed was brother of US synagogue attacker
The Israeli military said on Sunday that a Hezbollah commander killed in an Israeli airstrike last week was the brother of a man accused of carrying out an attack on a synagogue in the United States.
In a statement, the military said Ibrahim Muhammad Ghazali, a Hezbollah commander responsible for managing weapons operations within a specialized branch of the group’s Badr Unit, was killed in an Israeli Air Force strike on a Hezbollah military structure last week.
"His brother, Ayman Muhammad Ghazali, carried out the terror attack in Michigan this past Thursday," the statement added.