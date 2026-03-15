Israeli military says expanding strikes to western, central Iran
The Israeli military says it is expanding the scope of its strikes against Iranian infrastructure to additional areas in western and central Iran.
The Israeli military says it is expanding the scope of its strikes against Iranian infrastructure to additional areas in western and central Iran.
US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Sunday he expects the war between the United States and Iran to end within weeks, with oil supplies rebounding and energy prices falling afterward.
“I think that this conflict will certainly come to the end in the next few weeks – could be sooner than that,” Wright said in an interview with ABC’s This Week.
“But the conflict will come to the end in the next few weeks, and we'll see a rebound in supplies and a pushing down in prices after that,” he added.
Exiled prince Reza Pahlavi on Sunday outlined what he described as five economic goals for a future transition in Iran, saying the country’s wealth must be taken back from corruption, military control and the Islamic Republic’s mismanagement.
In a video message, Pahlavi said a transition authority would remove Iran’s economy from the control of military and paramilitary groups and from what he called economic criminals.
He said it would recover seized or stolen national wealth and return it to Iranian citizens, while redirecting state resources away from foreign militias and toward rebuilding infrastructure, particularly water, electricity and fuel networks.
He also said the transition system would dismantle rent-seeking, entrenched corruption and monopolies, and instead channel national wealth into healthcare, education and poverty reduction.
As a fifth goal, he said Iran’s greatest asset was its people rather than oil and gas, and pledged investment in human capital, reconnection to the global economy and the return of economic stability, growth and prosperity.
Pahlavi said these were not empty promises but commitments he would pursue alongside the Iranian people.
A senior Iranian military commander said the country’s armed forces are prepared to use all geopolitical leverage, including controlling traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, to pressure the United States and Israel.
Ali Abdollahi, commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said the armed forces were determined to use the waterway to bring what he described as “aggressors” to their knees, adding that Iran had already delivered “heavy blows” to its enemies.
Abdollahi said Iran had not initiated the war but would determine how it ends, insisting that the United States and Israel ultimately “have no choice but to surrender” in the face of what he called Iran’s military strength.
Iran’s education authorities say five Iranian educational complexes in the United Arab Emirates have had their operating licenses revoked, leaving around 2,500 students uncertain about how they will continue their schooling.
The head of Iran’s Center for Overseas Schools, Mohammad Salimi, said the closures have left thousands of Iranian students studying in the UAE without a clear path to continue their education.
Iran International reported last week that the United Arab Emirates had ordered the closure of institutions linked to the Islamic Republic, including the Iranian Hospital, Iranian schools and the Iranian Club in Dubai, and had instructed staff sent from Iran who work at those facilities to leave the country.
The mother of Iran women’s national football captain Zahra Ghanbari has been threatened by Iranian security bodies, including the Revolutionary Guards intelligence unit, according to information received by Iran International.
Sources said members of the women’s national team currently in Kuala Lumpur relayed the information to Ghanbari after learning about the pressure on her family.
Ghanbari is the all-time top scorer for Iran’s women’s national team and sought asylum in Australia last week.
The report also said another staff member, Zahra Soltan Moshkeh-Kar had passed on threatening messages from Iran’s football federation leadership to players who had sought asylum, while a third player was reportedly pressured to return after receiving emotional voice messages from family members in Iran.