In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, Trump said nations affected by disruptions in the strait—including China, France, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom—should also send naval forces to the area “in conjunction with the United States” to ensure the waterway remains open and secure.

“Many Countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending War Ships… to keep the Strait open and safe,” Trump wrote.

Trump said the United States had already destroyed “100% of Iran’s military capability,” but warned that Iran could still attempt limited attacks using drones, mines or short-range missiles along the strategic waterway through which a significant portion of the world’s oil shipments pass.

He said Washington would continue military operations along Iran’s southern coastline to prevent further threats to shipping.

“In the meantime, the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian Boats and Ships out of the water,” Trump wrote.

"One way or the other, we will soon get the Hormuz Strait OPEN, SAFE, and FREE!"