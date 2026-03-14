The body of Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran's Defense Council and a top advisor to Iran's slain Supreme Leader, was buried without a head, the Iranian state-run newspaper Farhikhtegan reported.

According to the report, Shamkhani’s funeral and burial ceremony was held on Saturday at the Imamzadeh Saleh shrine in northern Tehran.

Shamkhani was killed on the first day of the US-Israeli war during a strike on the Supreme Leader’s compound. The attack also killed Ali Khamenei and several other senior officials of the Islamic Republic.