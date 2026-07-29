Hours earlier, she was at the front of the crowd, chanting “Long live the Shah,” kicking away a tear-gas canister and urging fellow protesters not to be afraid.
It was Yalda's second consecutive day protesting. On January 8, she had joined demonstrations in the Kanal area of Fardis, west of the Iranian capital, with her father and younger sister before returning home after heavy tear gas left her father's eyes burning.
At 4 p.m. the following day, Yalda told her family it was time to go back.
“We have to get ready and return to the streets,” she said. “We have to join the protests.”
This time, all four members of the family went together.
The demonstrations were part of nationwide protests that began in late December, during which state security forces killed tens of thousands of protesters across Iran.
At the protest, Yalda moved towards the front of the crowd.
“Don't be afraid,” she told fellow protesters as tear gas was fired at them. “There aren't many of them.”
Masked security forces then arrived on motorcycles and opened fire. A bullet struck Yalda's leg.
“My leg is burning. I can't walk,” she told her father.
He put an arm around her and tried to help her keep moving.
“Try to go a little further so they don't do anything to you,” he said.
As the security forces continued firing, Yalda's father tried to shield his family with his body. When he looked back, he saw her face covered in blood.
According to her family, eight bullets had struck her from behind, across her back and shoulder.
Her father carried her to hospital, but she died at the scene. Her body was transferred to Behesht-e Sakineh cemetery and mortuary complex near Karaj before being returned to the family five days later.
The family was warned not to hold a memorial ceremony and pressured to say that protesters, rather than security forces, had killed her — an account they rejected.
The phone case
Behind Yalda's phone case was a photograph she had carried since 2022: Nika Shakarami.
Nika, also 16, became one of the defining symbols of Iran's Woman, Life, Freedom movement after she was killed during the 2022 protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini following her detention for an alleged violation of Iran's mandatory hijab laws.
As Yalda prepared to return to the streets that January, Nika's story remained on her mind.
When her parents asked how they were supposed to cope if anything happened to her, Yalda pointed to the photograph.
“What did Nika's parents do?” she replied. “You should do the same. I am going to the streets to fight for freedom and a better future.”