The United States plans to send additional F-16 and F-35 fighter jets from bases in Europe to the Middle East, as well as more aerial refueling tankers, CNN reported on Monday, citing a US official.

Dozens of US refueling aircraft have arrived in Israel in recent days, with more still incoming, CNN cited an Israeli source as saying.

The source said about 94 refueling aircraft were deployed during the March operation. That number later fell to 40 but has been rising since last week, the source added.