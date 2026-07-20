US Central Command said it completed its ninth consecutive night of strikes against Iran at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday.

CENTCOM said the operation targeted Iranian military command centers, air defense and coastal surveillance sites, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and communications networks to further degrade Iran's ability to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

"The US military is holding Iran accountable at the Commander in Chief's direction," CENTCOM said, adding that its forces remain "highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready."