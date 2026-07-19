US forces carried out another round of strikes on Iranian military targets, hitting coastal surveillance and air defense facilities, maritime capabilities, and missile and drone storage sites during the eighth consecutive night of operations on July 18, US Central Command said.
CENTCOM said the strikes, launched at 11:30 p.m. ET at the direction of the US president, also targeted Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps forces it said were responsible for attacks on US service members in Jordan on July 17.
More than 50,000 US military personnel remain deployed across the Middle East and are "highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready," CENTCOM said.