President Donald Trump on Saturday defended the US war with Iran after Democrats blamed him for the deaths of two American service members killed in an Iranian attack.

Speaking to the New York Post as the US launched retaliatory strikes against Iran, Trump compared the casualties to deaths in previous US wars and said the attack showed “how bad” Iran was.

“Have you ever asked how many people died in Vietnam? Have you ever asked how many people died in Afghanistan in one day? In one day — run by Sleepy Joe Biden,” Trump told the New York Post.