Iran's army said it targeted two US military bases in Kuwait with a large-scale drone attack. In a statement carried by official media on Saturday, the army said it struck the Ali Al Salem Air Base and Camp Adairi in response to what it called repeated US attacks.

The army added it targeted a US ammunition depot at Camp Adairi as well as Patriot radar and air surveillance radar systems at Ali Al Salem Air Base.

Iran's army said the operation was carried out in response to attacks on bridges, infrastructure and civilian areas inside Iran, accusing the United States of targeting non-military sites.