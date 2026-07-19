The commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters warned the United States that any new military action against Iran would be met with a “decisive and devastating” response.

Major General Ali Abdollahi, in a statement on Saturday, also pledged allegiance to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and vowed to preserve national unity.

“We remind the deceitful, criminal and oath-breaking American enemy that any aggression, coercion, expansionism or brutality will be met with a decisive and devastating response from the armed forces,” Abdollahi said.