A senior Iranian lawmaker warned US troops on Sunday referring to a written message from Mojtaba Khamenei, saying that American soldiers would flee if they understood what the new supreme leader meant by "unforgettable lessons."

"If American soldiers knew what the Leader meant by 'unforgettable lessons' for them, they would not waste even a second before fleeing," Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of parliament's National Security Committee, wrote on X.

Mojtaba Khamenei, the Islamic Republic's third supreme leader, said in a written message on Saturday that "the Iranian nation has unforgettable lessons for the American enemy."



