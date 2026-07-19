A member of Iran's parliament said domestically produced low-cost drones have altered the military balance by creating challenges for far more expensive US defense systems.

Amir Hayat-Moghadam, a member of parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committe presidium, said battlefield developments had shown that Iranian-made drones, particularly low-cost models, had changed military calculations and posed serious challenges for US equipment.

"Even some US officials and military personnel have acknowledged that countering these drones has been difficult, and that using multi-million-dollar systems to intercept low-cost equipment has created a major challenge for them," Hayat-Moghadam said.