An Iranian lawmaker said any closure of the Strait of Hormuz would result from insecurity created by the United States, arguing that US military bases in Persian Gulf countries have become tools for military intervention rather than regional security.

“The closure of the Strait of Hormuz is the result of insecurity created by the US,” Mohseni-Sani, a member of parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said on Sunday.

US military bases in Persian Gulf states had become tools for military intervention rather than regional security, Mohseni-Sani added.