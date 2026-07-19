Jordan summons Iran envoy over attacks, demands they stop
Jordan summoned Iran’s chargé d’affaires in Amman on Sunday and delivered a “strongly worded protest” over continued Iranian attacks targeting the kingdom, demanding that they stop immediately, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Fouad al-Majali said in a statement.
Majali said the ministry told the envoy to convey a clear message to Tehran to halt the attacks, warning that Jordan’s security, sovereignty and the safety of its citizens were a “red line” that could not be crossed.