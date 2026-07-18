Kuwait’s military said on Friday its air defenses were responding to hostile drone attacks following what it described as Iranian aggression.
In a statement posted on X, Kuwait’s General Staff of the Army said any sounds of explosions heard were the result of air defense systems intercepting the attacks.
Iran’s army said on Friday its drones targeted US military facilities in Jordan and Kuwait as part of an operation against American positions in the region.
In a statement carried by Iran’s official media, the army said explosive drones targeted a US ammunition depot at Al-Adairi camp, command buildings and ammunition storage facilities at Ali Al Salem Air Base, as well as several bridges in Kuwait.
The statement also said Iranian drones targeted fuel storage facilities at Al-Azraq air base in Jordan.
Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior said on Friday an emergency siren had been activated and urged citizens and residents to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said on Friday it stopped four vessels attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz in an operation involving missiles and drones.
The IRGC Navy said in a statement that the vessels were “supported by US military” and were halted during a combined missile and drone operation.
The force warned vessel owners against what it described as “baseless US military support” and urged them to follow its warnings and notices.
Several US service members were injured in Iranian attacks on at least two Jordanian military bases this week, according to multiple US officials who spoke to CBS News on condition of anonymity.
No deaths have been reported among US or Jordanian personnel, and the severity of the injuries was not immediately clear, the report said.
US officials said Iranian strikes hit facilities used by American forces in Jordan. US warplanes frequently operate from Jordanian military installations, the report added.