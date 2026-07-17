The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Friday it had issued an advisory about an incident on July 15 involving a merchant tanker and military forces in the Persian Gulf.

UKMTO said the tanker was involved in interactions as part of ongoing military activity in the region. It said authorities were aware of the incident and investigations were continuing.

UKMTO advised vessels to monitor the latest maritime security information and remain aware of the evolving operational environment.