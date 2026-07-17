Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said on Friday that one of the country's power generation and water desalination plants had been hit in an Iranian attack.

The ministry said the attack caused a fire and damaged facilities and several power generation units. It said firefighters had brought the blaze under control and technical teams were working to repair the damage and restore the affected units while monitoring the stability of the electricity grid.

The ministry urged citizens and residents to reduce electricity consumption during what it described as this exceptional period and said it would provide updates through its official channels.