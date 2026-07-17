Mohammad Saeedi, the Friday prayer Imam in the Iranian city of Qom, said on Friday that US President Donald Trump would "take to his grave" any ambition of reopening the Strait of Hormuz by military force.
Saeedi said reopening the waterway was conditional on "the end of US aggression in the region."
He also said Iran's armed forces should "increase the tempo of the war" and expand their target bank, adding that oil wells and energy infrastructure in the region serving Israel and the United States should be among the main targets.
Saeedi said that if the US military made what he called a "strategic mistake," then "no one will have the right to use the region's energy," adding that Iran's policy was "either energy for everyone, or for no one."