A Syrian military source denied that Iran had struck the Al-Tanf base near Syria's southeastern borders with Jordan and Iraq, AFP reported on Friday.

"We deny any Iranian bombardment targeting the Al-Tanf area," the source said on condition of anonymity.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards had said they targeted the facility in response to US strikes.

US forces said earlier this year that they had withdrawn from the base, where troops had been stationed as part of a US-led coalition against jihadist groups.