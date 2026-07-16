Iran’s army said its drones targeted communication systems, fuel storage facilities and a fixed radar site at Al Azraq Air Base in Jordan, which it described as a US military base. The statement, carried by Iranian official media on Wednesday, said the operation was part of the ninth phase of “Operation Saeqeh” (Lightning) and was launched in response to US strikes on Iran.

The army said the operation was carried out in response to attacks on Iranian territory, including a strike on a military barracks in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province that it said “killed seven army personnel.”