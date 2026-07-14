Iran reports US strikes on sites in Hormozgan province
Several locations in Iran’s Hormozgan province, including Qeshm Island, Bandar Abbas and Hengam Island, were hit by what Iranian officials described as US “projectiles,” IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News posted on X on Tuesday.
The report said further details would be released after initial assessments. Hormozgan provincial authorities said no civilian injuries or damage to residential and commercial infrastructure had been reported following the strikes.