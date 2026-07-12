Iranian lawmaker Alaeddin Boroujerdi said the White House "will no longer be safe" for US President Donald Trump, saying revenge for the killing of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had become "an obligation" for his followers and "all free people around the world."

Boroujerdi, a member of parliament's National Security Committee, said Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and "their agents" should expect "the hand of divine revenge" to be carried out by "the free people of the world," adding that "no place in the world, not even the White House, will be safe" for them.

He also said retaliation had become "a global movement" rather than "a limited response."