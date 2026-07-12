Iranian lawmaker Alaeddin Boroujerdi said the White House "will no longer be safe" for US President Donald Trump, saying revenge for the killing of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had become "an obligation" for his followers and "all free people around the world."
Boroujerdi, a member of parliament's National Security Committee, said Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and "their agents" should expect "the hand of divine revenge" to be carried out by "the free people of the world," adding that "no place in the world, not even the White House, will be safe" for them.
He also said retaliation had become "a global movement" rather than "a limited response."
The United Arab Emirates said on Sunday that missile threats detected earlier in the day were outside its borders, adding that the situation remained stable.
The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said there were no current indications of concern and that national monitoring systems were operating around the clock at full readiness.
It said precautionary alerts were issued proactively even when the likelihood of impact was low.
The authority said relevant agencies were continuing to monitor developments and would provide updates through official channels.
Kuwait condemned Iranian attacks on the country on Sunday, saying they violated its sovereignty and posed a direct threat to its security and stability.
Kuwait’s foreign ministry said the attacks earlier in the day showed a repeated hostile approach by Iran and a serious breach of international law, the UN Charter and UN Security Council Resolution 2817.
The ministry said continued attacks would sharply escalate tensions, deepen regional instability and undermine diplomatic efforts to reduce escalation and resolve crises peacefully.
It said Kuwait’s security, sovereignty and territorial integrity were a “red line,” adding that the country reserved its right to take all necessary measures to protect itself under international law.
Egypt condemned Iranian attacks on the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain on Sunday, saying they threatened the security and sovereignty of Arab states.
Egypt’s foreign ministry said the attacks marked a serious escalation and undermined efforts to reduce tensions and strengthen regional security.
The ministry said Cairo fully rejected attacks that targeted the security and sovereignty of Arab countries and said it stood in solidarity with the four Persian Gulf states.
It said there could be no justification for such attacks and called for restraint, respect for international law and efforts to prevent further instability in the region.
India condemned an attack on the commercial vessel GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman on Sunday, saying one Indian national was missing and 10 others had been rescued.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs said 11 Indian nationals were on board the vessel and that its embassy in Oman was coordinating with Omani authorities in the search and rescue operation.
“The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome,” the ministry said.
India called for immediate de-escalation and a diplomatic solution, saying attacks on commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure must end.
It said free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways must be restored in line with international law.
Earlier, US Central Command said it had launched a third round of strikes against Iran this week after IRGC forces attacked the GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar urged Iran to follow the path of de-escalation and restraint in line with the MoU with Washington, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said on Sunday.
Dar made the remarks in a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, according to the ministry.
The two discussed the evolving regional situation, with Dar saying dialogue and diplomacy remained the only viable path to resolving disputes and achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.
Dar also expressed Islamabad’s readiness to keep playing a constructive role in maintaining regional peace and stability.