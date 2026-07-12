The United Arab Emirates said on Sunday that missile threats detected earlier in the day were outside its borders, adding that the situation remained stable.

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said there were no current indications of concern and that national monitoring systems were operating around the clock at full readiness.

It said precautionary alerts were issued proactively even when the likelihood of impact was low.

The authority said relevant agencies were continuing to monitor developments and would provide updates through official channels.