Egypt condemned Iranian attacks on the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain on Sunday, saying they threatened the security and sovereignty of Arab states.

Egypt’s foreign ministry said the attacks marked a serious escalation and undermined efforts to reduce tensions and strengthen regional security.

The ministry said Cairo fully rejected attacks that targeted the security and sovereignty of Arab countries and said it stood in solidarity with the four Persian Gulf states.

It said there could be no justification for such attacks and called for restraint, respect for international law and efforts to prevent further instability in the region.

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