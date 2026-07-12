Kuwait condemned Iranian attacks on the country on Sunday, saying they violated its sovereignty and posed a direct threat to its security and stability.

Kuwait’s foreign ministry said the attacks earlier in the day showed a repeated hostile approach by Iran and a serious breach of international law, the UN Charter and UN Security Council Resolution 2817.

The ministry said continued attacks would sharply escalate tensions, deepen regional instability and undermine diplomatic efforts to reduce escalation and resolve crises peacefully.

It said Kuwait’s security, sovereignty and territorial integrity were a “red line,” adding that the country reserved its right to take all necessary measures to protect itself under international law.