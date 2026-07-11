Tehran will not enter negotiations with the United States unless Washington retreats from its current positions, the IRGC-affiliated Fars News Agency reported Saturday, citing a source close to Iran’s negotiating team.

The source said the Islamic Republic had not requested talks with Washington and would judge any US retreat by whether previously agreed arrangements were implemented.

Those conditions include establishing a special working group on Lebanon aimed at ending the war and securing a withdrawal, resolving navigation through the Strait of Hormuz under arrangements sought by Tehran, and restoring oil exports and flows to normal levels, Fars reported.