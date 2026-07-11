A US official told ABC News that any agreement with Iran would depend on Tehran handing over highly enriched uranium buried under rubble after US airstrikes, referring to the material as “nuclear dust.”

“Either they’re going to give us the nuclear dust or we have very low-cost military options to ensure that it remains buried underground forever,” the official said.

The official said Washington retained military, diplomatic and economic leverage if Iran refused.

“We have a lot of options if they resist giving the dust,” the official said. “The United States fundamentally has the cards. We want the dust.”

“But I want to be clear here that if we don’t get the dust, we do not have a deal with Iran,” the official added.