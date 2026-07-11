The governor of Pakdasht said explosions heard east of Tehran were caused by a controlled operation to dispose of explosive materials.

“The explosions heard a few minutes ago in eastern Tehran province were related to a controlled operation to dispose of explosive materials,” the governor said. “There is no cause for concern for citizens.”

Residents in Pakdasht and Qiamdasht had earlier reported hearing several explosions, prompting speculation over their source.

The area lies near the Parchin and Khojir military-industrial complexes, which have been linked to the Islamic Republic’s missile, explosives and defense programs and have previously been targeted in Israeli strikes.

There was no indication that either facility had been attacked in the latest incident.