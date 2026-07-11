Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Oman on Saturday for talks on the Strait of Hormuz and efforts to prevent the renewed US-Iran confrontation from widening.
The latest escalation followed attacks on three commercial vessels using the shipping lane on the Omani side of the Strait of Hormuz. Washington blamed Iranian forces and struck Iranian coastal and naval targets. Tehran disputed responsibility but warned that ships using routes not coordinated with it faced danger.
After the June ceasefire, commercial vessels increasingly used an Oman-backed southern corridor rather than Iran-designated routes.
The shift angered hardliners who feared it could weaken the Islamic Republic’s claim to control shipping through the strait.
The roughly 167-km waterway separates Iran from Oman’s Musandam Peninsula. At its narrowest it is about 54 km wide, with Iranian and Omani territorial waters covering the passage.
The established two-mile shipping lanes run mainly through Omani waters, but international law protects transit through straits used for global navigation.