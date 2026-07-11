US President Donald Trump said Friday that 1,000 missiles were “locked and loaded” and aimed at Iran, warning of overwhelming military retaliation if Tehran attempted to assassinate him.

“1,000 missiles are locked and loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands more to immediately follow, should the Iranian government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting president of the United States of America, in this case, me,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump said orders had already been issued and that the US military would remain prepared for one year, subject to extension, “to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran.” He ended the post with the phrase: “Praise be to Allah!”

The warning followed coordinated Friday sermons and an official statement by Iran’s Friday Prayer Policy Council calling for revenge over the killing of Ali Khamenei.