Iran’s foreign minister says US violated MoU after new sanctions
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday the United States violated the memorandum of understanding between the two countries following new sanctions announced by Washington.
“Iran has so far kept its word, unlike the so-called US Treasury Secretary who is violating Para 9 of the MoU. That violation follows other violations and missteps by the United States. Reality check: There can only be mutual compliance,” Araghchi posted on X.