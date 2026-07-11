The USS Boxer amphibious assault ship and its embarked 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit were temporarily sidelined during the early weeks of the war with Iran because of an engine-related malfunction, Newsmax reported on Friday, citing three officials familiar with the incident.

The setback came as the US was imposing a maritime blockade around Iranian ports and weighing options including a possible operation against Kharg Island, the report added.

The report said the Boxer’s main circulation pump, which cools the ship’s engine, failed while the vessel was en route to the Middle East after accelerating its deployment by several weeks. The ship remained at the US-UK base on Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean while awaiting replacement parts and repairs, leaving Marine forces aboard unable to join planned operations during a critical period.