IRGC General Abdolreza Hajati said on Friday recent remarks by US President Donald Trump pushed Iranians back toward the spirit of the 1979 revolution.

“Trump, through his ignorance, caused people to return to 1979 and take to the streets carrying flags and chanting, Trump must be killed,” Hajati said.

Speaking at a memorial ceremony in Khuzestan province, Hajati added several countries sought to host the funeral procession of Iran's slain leader, but only Iraq was granted permission.