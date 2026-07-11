Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said revenge for the killing of his father and others killed in the two recent wars would be carried out regardless of whether he or other officials remained in office.

“We pledge to avenge your pure blood and the blood of all the martyrs of these two wars against the criminal and disgraced killers,” Khamenei said. “This revenge is the demand of our nation, and it must certainly take place.”

He said those responsible would “take the hope of a peaceful death in their beds to the grave,” adding that retaliation did not depend on his own presence or that of other officials.

“Whether we are here or not, this will be achieved, and soon individuals among the freedom-seekers across the world will each carry out part of this divine mission,” he said.

The message was dated July 9, the day Ali Khamenei was buried in Mashhad, but was released on Saturday.