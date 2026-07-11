Hardline Iranian lawmaker Hamid Rasaei accused Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf of preventing Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi from answering lawmakers’ questions during more than four months of war, ceasefire and negotiations.

Rasaei wrote on Telegram that Ghalibaf had kept parliament out of session for four and a half months and had not allowed Araghchi to face even half an hour of questioning.

He contrasted this with a US congressional hearing involving Democratic Representative Seth Moulton and CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper, saying Iran’s parliament had held no oversight session on the war, ceasefire or memorandum signed with Washington.