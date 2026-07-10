A senior Iranian cleric said seeking punishment for those responsible for the killing of the country's slain supreme leader was a national demand.

"The Iranian nation's definite demand is blood vengeance for the leader, and the destruction of those who carried out and ordered his assassination is the Iranian nation's public demand," Shiraz interim Friday prayer Imam Adel Hajipour said.

He also said more than 40 million people attended funeral ceremonies for the slain leader and said the turnout had frightened Iran's enemies, adding that "the terrorist president of America" had been "deeply afraid" by the public participation.