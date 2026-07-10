Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr warned that any attack on the country's infrastructure would be met with retaliation after US President Donald Trump said Washington was considering strikes on Iranian electrical manufacturing facilities, power plants and desalination plants if tensions escalated.

"Any attack on infrastructure will be met with reciprocal action, and Israel, which is behind these acts of aggression, will not be spared the response of our fighters," Zolghadr said in a statement.

He also described Trump as "the world's most hated figure" and criticized remarks he said were directed at the Iranian people.