A senior Iranian cleric said the mass funeral for the country's slain supreme leader sent a message to the world that Iranians regarded seeking revenge as a "legal and religious right."

"The massive funeral for the martyred leader conveyed the message of the Iranian nation's legal and religious demand for blood vengeance to the world," Qom Friday prayer Imam Alireza Arafi said.

Arafi also said those who believed the network of Iran-backed armed groups across the Middle East had ended were mistaken, adding that "the resistance front is still alive and its new growth will become evident in different countries across the region," according to the Mehr news agency.