Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that Iran would not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons “with or without a deal.”

“The skies of the Middle East have seen unprecedented activity over the past year — and in particular the two successful operations we launched against Iran. If we had not acted, Iran would have armed itself with nuclear weapons,” Netanyahu said.

“The Iranian terrorist regime has suffered a very severe blow — and our policy is clear: with or without a deal — Iran will not have nuclear weapons,” he added.

Netanyahu said Israel’s military was prepared for any scenario and that preserving air superiority was a fundamental pillar of national security.

“We are promoting a policy of weapons independence, and equipping the pilots with the most tools,” he said.

Netanyahu also pointed to operations carried out with the United States against Iran, saying they had averted “a threat of immediate annihilation, and also a danger to the entire Western world.”

“Our pilots carried out thousands of sorties and attacks. They landed a powerful opening blow on Iran,” he added.